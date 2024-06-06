To support Vietnam’s fishermen, many fisheries logistics centres have been established on islands such as Truong Sa Lon (Big Spratly) and Da Tay (West Reef), providing free fresh water, and supplying provisions, food, and fuel, etc., at prices equivalent to those on the mainland, while also providing rescue assistance to those in need and ensuring the safety of their vessels.

Fishery logistics centre on Truong Sa - A cornerstone for fishermen venturing offshore To support Vietnam’s fishermen, many fisheries logistics centres have been established on islands such as Truong Sa Lon (Big Spratly) and Da Tay (West Reef), providing free fresh water, and supplying provisions, food, and fuel, etc., at prices equivalent to those on the mainland, while also providing rescue assistance to those in need and ensuring the safety of their vessels. The anchorage area on Truong Sa Lon (Big Spratly) Island provides a safe haven for vessels, with a logistics centre offering free fresh water and supplying provisions, food, and fuel, ensuring that fishermen can confidently venture out to sea. (Photo: VNA) The fishery logistics centre on Truong Sa Lon Island provides free fresh water for fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA) Military high-speed rescue boats stand ready to rescue fishermen in distress in the waters around Truong Sa Lon Island. (Photo: VNA) The warehouse at the West Reef fishery logistics centre houses a variety of food, provisions, and water, ready to supply fishermen venturing out to sea. (Photo: VNA) Truong Sa Lon Island features three newly-constructed buildings serving as shelters for hundreds of fishermen, providing them with refuge during storms and enabling them to fish with peace of mind in the waters of Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA) In the first quarter of 2023, the West Reef fishery logistics centre provided 2,437 cubic metres of free fresh water, and supplied nearly 283,000 litres of diesel, and 29 tons of food to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)