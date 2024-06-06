Fishery logistics centre on Truong Sa - A cornerstone for fishermen venturing offshore
06/06/2024 15:44
To support Vietnam’s fishermen, many fisheries logistics centres have been established on islands such as Truong Sa Lon (Big Spratly) and Da Tay (West Reef), providing free fresh water, and supplying provisions, food, and fuel, etc., at prices equivalent to those on the mainland, while also providing rescue assistance to those in need and ensuring the safety of their vessels.
