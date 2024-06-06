Concerns surrounding zero-dong pricing for rooftop solar power

According to the draft Decree developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the development of off-grid rooftop solar power will be unrestricted. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to install storage systems for autonomous use in production and business activities. If these systems are connected to the grid and excess electricity is fed into the system, the State will record the output but will not make any payments.

In the draft Decree on mechanisms to encourage the development of self-produced and self-consumed rooftop solar power, currently under public consultation before being submitted to the Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes that rooftop solar power installations at residences and public offices for self-use and grid connection will either not be permitted to sell excess power or will sell it for zero dong. This policy is receiving mixed reactions from experts and businesses in the energy sector.

In the revisions of the draft decree, despite differing opinions on the proposal to sell excess rooftop solar power for zero dong, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has retained this proposal in the latest draft. According to Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, considering the current conditions of the transmission and distribution system, the balance of the energy mix, and measures to prevent reverse power flow, the solution to purchase at zero dong (in cases where power is fed into the national grid) is appropriate, ensuring the prevention of policy exploitation.

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in May 2024, Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan shared that the policy to encourage the installation of rooftop solar power in residential houses, public offices, and industrial zones aligns with the development direction of the National Power Development Plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 (Power Plan 8). This plan aims for 50 percent of public office buildings and 50 percent of residential houses nationwide to use self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power by 2030.

However, the encouragement of self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power development is solely intended for self-use and self-sufficiency to meet local demand, reduce electricity purchases from the national grid, and alleviate pressure on the power system. It is explicitly stated that this is not for commercial electricity trading. Therefore, in drafting the decree, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed mechanisms and policies to simplify procedures and facilitate the development of rooftop solar power for residents and businesses, such as exemptions from electricity operation licenses. Additionally, construction projects with self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power installations are not necessary to adjust or supplement land use and functionality according to regulations with simplified procedures.

If rooftop solar power is developed for commercial purposes, organizations and individuals must comply with the regulations in the Law on Planning, the Electricity Law, the Investment Law, the Construction Law, and many other specialized regulations.