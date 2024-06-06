13th ASEAN Schools Games opens in Da Nang City The 13th ASEAN School Games, themed “ASEAN- Connect to Shine Bright”, was officially opened at Tien Son Sports Palace in Da Nang City last night.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha lights the flame of the 13th ASEAN Schools Games.

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha; Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, Head of the Steering Committee of the 13th ASEAN Schools Games; Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang; Bayu Rahadian, Sp.Kj, Secretary-General of the Indonesian School Sports Council who holds President of the Southeast Asian School Sports Council; representatives of the sports delegations from the countries participating in the event.

Lasting over 90 minutes, the opening ceremony brought sports fans and athletes into the bustling vibrant atmosphere of the ASEAN School Sports Festival through a flag procession, flag-raising ceremony, an artistic program, the parade of delegates from countries participating in this event and the flame-lighting ceremony of the 13th ASEAN Schools Games.

At the opening ceremony, representatives of the referee board and the athletes took an Oanh to ensure that the 13th ASEAN Schools Games would uphold the spirit of fair play and good sportsmanship.