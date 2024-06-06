Volatility in cashew prices raises supply chain breakage risk VINACAS warned that African raw cashew exporters have been defaulting on contracts due to significant price fluctuations over the past month.

Workers process cashew nuts.

At a press conference on the afternoon of May 31, Mr. Nguyen Minh Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS), warned that African raw cashew exporters have been defaulting on contracts due to significant price fluctuations over the past month (an increase of nearly US$500 per ton). This situation poses risks of disrupting the global cashew supply chain by the end of the third and fourth quarters of 2024 and early 2025. If this situation occurs, it could lead to legal disputes between Vietnamese cashew processing businesses and international importers, roasters, and supermarkets when they are unable to deliver goods as per signed contracts, thereby affecting their reputation and resulting in a loss of market share.

According to VINACAS, the recent decision by Ivory Coast, the largest supplier of raw cashews to Vietnam, to temporarily halt exports has caused shipment delays. Currently, many shipments of raw cashews are arriving late and in smaller quantities than contracted, leading Vietnamese processors to face a shortage of raw materials. Raw cashew containers currently in transit are being offered at higher prices. However, in order to fulfill their contracts and protect their reputation, Vietnamese businesses are compelled to purchase these cashew containers at higher prices because they have already signed long-term contracts for processed cashews.