Vinicius và Rodrygo bùng nổ, Real Madrid thắng to

23/01/2025 07:13

Rodrygo và Vinicius thay nhau lập cú đúp giúp Real Madrid vùi dập Red Bull Salzburg 5-1, tại lượt đấu thứ 7 vòng bảng Champions League.

Gh7E7kSWIAAu5Qn.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Real Madrid - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7KgzEXEAALMWa.jpg
Phút 23, Rodrygo mở tỷ số cho đội bóng Hoàng gia - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7O5RTWMAA4IOr.jpg
Vẫn là Rodrygo nhân đôi cách biệt - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7kbx0X0AQgDbS.jpg
Sang hiệp hai, đến lượt Mbappe lên tiếng - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7WJaoXoAApNm_.jpg
Real Madrid thi đấu tưng bừng và Vinicius có bàn thắng thứ 4 - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7cZNPWMAAFkeP.jpg
Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7lhJxWYAAEWPN.jpg
Vinicius nâng tỷ số lên 5-0 cho đội chủ nhà - Ảnh: RMFC
Gh7hC3fXQAA K Y.jpg
Chung cuộc, đội bóng thủ đô Madrid thắng đậm đà 5-1 - Ảnh: Uefa
Gh7kOuPXcAARsWX.jpg
Vinicius nhận danh hiệu cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận - Ảnh: RMFC
Kết quả
League Stage - 7
22/01/2025 00:45:00
Atalanta 5 - 0
Sturm Graz
22/01/2025 00:45:00
Monaco 1 - 0
Aston Villa
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Atletico Madrid 2 - 1
Bayer Leverkusen
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Benfica 4 - 5
Barcelona
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Bologna 2 - 1
Borussia Dortmund
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Club Brugge KV 0 - 0
Juventus
22/01/2025 03:00:00
FK Crvena Zvezda 2 - 3
PSV Eindhoven
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Liverpool 2 - 1
Lille
22/01/2025 03:00:00
Slovan Bratislava 1 - 3
VfB Stuttgart
23/01/2025 00:45:00
RB Leipzig 2 - 1
Sporting CP
23/01/2025 00:45:00
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 - 0
Stade Brestois 29
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Celtic 1 - 0
BSC Young Boys
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Feyenoord 3 - 0
Bayern Munich
23/01/2025 03:00:00
AC Milan 1 - 0
Girona
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Paris Saint Germain 4 - 2
Manchester City
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Sparta Praha 0 - 1
Inter
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Arsenal 3 - 0
Dinamo Zagreb
23/01/2025 03:00:00
Real Madrid 5 - 1
Red Bull Salzburg
Bảng xếp hạng
STTĐộiTrậnTHBHSĐiểm
1
Liverpool		77001321
2
Barcelona		76011518
3
Arsenal		75111216
4
Inter		7511716
5
Atletico Madrid		7502515
6
Atalanta		74211414
7
Bayer Leverkusen		7412613
8
Aston Villa		7412513
9
Monaco		7412313
10
Lille		7412213
11
Stade Brestois 29		7412213
12
Bayern Munich		6402912
13
Borussia Dortmund		7403812
14
Real Madrid		7403512
15
Juventus		7331412
16
AC Milan		6402312
17
Celtic		7331112
18
PSV Eindhoven		7322311
19
Club Brugge KV		7322-211
20
Benfica		7313210
21
Paris Saint Germain		7313210
22
Sporting CP		7313110
23
Feyenoord		6312-110
24
VfB Stuttgart		7313-110
25
Manchester City		722328
26
Dinamo Zagreb		7223-88
27
Shakhtar Donetsk		7214-67
28
Bologna		7124-55
29
Sparta Praha		7115-124
30
RB Leipzig		7106-63
31
Girona		6105-63
32
FK Crvena Zvezda		7106-103
33
Sturm Graz		7106-103
34
Red Bull Salzburg		7106-193
35
Slovan Bratislava		7007-180
36
BSC Young Boys		7007-200
Theo vietnamnet.vn
https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-real-madrid-5-1-red-bull-salzburg-ket-qua-champions-league-2365821.html
