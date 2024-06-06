Vietnamese women's volleyball team defeats Singapore

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team continued their winning streak in Group B of 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, with their victory over Singapore's women's team being unsurprising.

On the afternoon of May 23 in the Philippines, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played their second group stage match in Group B, facing off against Singapore.

In theory, Singapore's women's volleyball team is not a particularly strong opponent for the Vietnamese team. Nevertheless, coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff remained cautious and respectful, ensuring a solid lineup. Once again, outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy did not take the court. However, hitters Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Tra My, and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen were assigned the responsibility of scoring points by coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet.