Vietnamese athletes win gold medal at 2024 Asian Relay Championship

Four Vietnamese athletes won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship in Thailand on May 21.

Four Vietnamese athletes win the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay team at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship in Thailand on May 21. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Four Vietnamese athletes, namely Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Quach Thi Lan, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh and Nguyen Thi Hang, won the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay team with a time of 3:30.82 at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship in Thailand on May 21.

The above achievement of Quach Thi Lan and her teammates also broke the national record set in Singapore in 2015 (3:31.46). However, the result cannot help Vietnam's women's 4x400m relay team enter the top 16 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Vietnamese athletes still have a chance to win tickets to France because after the 2024 Asian Relay Championship, they will participate in two more tournaments held in Taiwan (China) and Thailand in June, which are considered Olympic qualifiers.

Previously, the Vietnamese team won two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship.

Athletes Ha Thi Thu, Le Thi Cam Tu, Kha Thanh Truc, Phung Thi Hue won a bronze medal in the women's 4x100m on May 21 afternoon with a time of 45:17.

On May 20, the Vietnamese mixed 4x400m relay team, including Nguyen Xuan Quang, Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Le Ngoc Phuc and Quach Thi Lan also won a bronze medal with a time of 3:18.45, breaking the national record of 3:19.50 set in the Philippines five years ago.

