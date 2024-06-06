Vietnamese athletes win gold medal at 2024 Asian Relay Championship

Four Vietnamese athletes won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship in Thailand on May 21.

Four Vietnamese athletes, namely Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Quach Thi Lan, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh and Nguyen Thi Hang, won the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay team with a time of 3:30.82 at the 2024 Asian Relay Championship in Thailand on May 21.

The above achievement of Quach Thi Lan and her teammates also broke the national record set in Singapore in 2015 (3:31.46). However, the result cannot help Vietnam's women's 4x400m relay team enter the top 16 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.