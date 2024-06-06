Vietnam women's volleyball team starts strong with victory over Hong Kong

The volleyball players under head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet had no difficulty against the defense of the Hong Kong (China) women's volleyball team, securing an easy first victory.

The 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup officially kicked off in the Philippines on May 22. Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team entered the competition to defend their championship title. In their first match in Group B, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced the Hong Kong (China) women's team.

As previously mentioned, head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff did not risk the health of captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, who needs more time to recover from her injury, so she did not play in the opening match. Additionally, hitter Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh was not used extensively by coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet. On the court, he focused on the attacking abilities of outside hitters Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Tran Tu Linh, along with opposite hitters Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen. With the ball set by setter Doan Thi Lam Oanh, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played well, consistently hitting past the opponent's blocks.