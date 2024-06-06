Vietnam wins poomsae gold at Asian Taekwondo Championship

The host martial artists, Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Le Kim and Lien Thi Tuyet Mai, persuaded judges in the women's team T30 recognized poomsae, beating Indian rivals in the final match.

Vietnam won a gold on the last day of the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship's poomsae (performance) discipline on May 15 in the central city of Da Nang.

It was a big jump of Vietnamese performers as they only took a bronze in the previous event in 2022.

Their teammates also secured the silver in the men's team T30 recognized poomsae by Nguyen Dinh Toan, Nguyen Van Truong and Vu Thanh Duong; and three bronzes in the mixed pair U30 and T30 recognised poomsae, women's team U30 recognized poomsae, and mixed team over-17 recognized poomsae.