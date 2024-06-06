Vietnam's women's volleyball team dominates group with four straight wins

On the morning of May 26, at the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup in the Philippines, Vietnam faced Indonesia in the final match of Group B.

Vietnam's women's volleyball team remains undefeated, securing victory over Indonesia to lead the qualifiers and advance to the tournament's semi-finals.

Before the match, Vietnam had clinched three wins against Group B contenders, including Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Kazakhstan, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Despite this, the coaching staff emphasized the need for maximum focus from the players to ensure a strong performance against Indonesia.

"This is the match the coaching staff is satisfied with the players. We maintained our focus to secure the best outcome. The Indonesian women's team is among the Southeast Asian teams with quality players," Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet shared after the game.