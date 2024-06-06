Vietnam's taekwondo fighter wins gold medal at 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship

Competing in the women's 67kg category, there were ten Vietnamese martial artists.

The Vietnamese taekwondo team secured a gold medal in the final round of sparring at the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship.

Among them, taekwondo fighter Bac Thi Khiem was seeded No 4. She beat Khussainova Nuray from Kazakhstan in the qualifying round and Kwak Min-Ju from the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals to compete against Song Jie from China in the final round.

She defeated 2-1 the Chinese competitor to win a gold medal for the Vietnam taekwondo team on May 18.