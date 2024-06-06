Vietnam's taekwondo fighter wins gold medal at 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship

The Vietnamese taekwondo team secured a gold medal in the final round of sparring at the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship.

Competing in the women's 67kg category, there were ten Vietnamese martial artists.

Among them, taekwondo fighter Bac Thi Khiem was seeded No 4. She beat Khussainova Nuray from Kazakhstan in the qualifying round and Kwak Min-Ju from the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals to compete against Song Jie from China in the final round.

She defeated 2-1 the Chinese competitor to win a gold medal for the Vietnam taekwondo team on May 18.

img-8643-669.jpg.jpg
Taekwondo fighter Bac Thi Khiem wins a gold medal for the Vietnam taekwondo team.

This was the first gold medal in sparring events that the Vietnamese taekwondo team has won at the 2024 Asian Championships at home which took place at Tien Son Sport Center in Da Nang.

Last year, Bac Thi Khiem won a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19).

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong
