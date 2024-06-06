Vietnam, China conducts joint patrol along demarcation line in Gulf of Tonkin

Vietnam, China conducts joint patrol along demarcation line in Gulf of Tonkin

Vietnam, China conducts joint patrol along demarcation line in Gulf of Tonkin ảnh 1Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 Col. Tran Van Tho assigns tasks to Vietnamese officers joining the joint patrol. (Photo:qdnd.vn)
Hai Phong (VNA) – Two vessels of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on April 25 departed from the northern port city of Hai Phong for a joint patrol mission with the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the vicinity of the countries’ demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin.

This joint patrol, the first of its kind between the two sides this year, will take place from April 27 to 29, spanning 255.5 nautical miles across 13 points. The route starts from a point lying 48 nautical miles northeast of Con Co island to another point 14 nautical miles southeast of Tran island.

The Vietnamese and Chinese coast guard forces are set to conduct discussions, inspection and supervision of fishing vessels operating in the adjacent waters of the demarcation line, dissemination of relevant regulations for the local community, and exchange experience and skills of search and rescue work at sea.

This marks the 8th time such a joint patrol between the sides in the area has been organised since the nations’ fisheries cooperation agreement expired on June 30, 2020./.
      Vietnam, China conducts joint patrol along demarcation line in Gulf of Tonkin

