VFF signs two-year contract with South Korean Coach Kim Sang Sik The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) yesterday signed a two-year contract with South Korean Coach Kim Sang Sik - the new head coach of the men's national football team.

The contract signing ceremony took place in the capital city of Hanoi on May 6 at dusk. Thus, Coach Kim Sang-sik became the 11th foreign coach training the national football team.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VFF Vice Chairman Tran Anh Tu said that the VFF has contacted many candidates for the head coach of the men’s U23 football team and national football team to find the most suitable and qualified head coach.