Tran Duc Minh shines, entering semis of HCMC World Cup 3-Cushion 2024

Despite being ranked 250th in the world, billiards player Tran Duc Minh displayed remarkable prowess by successfully defeating two top-ranked players in consecutive matches, thereby advancing to the semi-finals of the Ho Chi Minh City World Cup 3-Cushion 2024, currently underway at the Nguyen Du Sports Hall.

In the round of 16 held on the afternoon of May 25, Vietnam was represented by three players. Tran Quyet Chien faced his compatriot Tran Duc Minh, while Nguyen Chi Long competed against the seasoned player Eddy Merckx from Belgium.

For the first time in his career, billiards player Nguyen Chi Long excellently surpassed a series of opponents in the four direct elimination rounds of the main event. He then advanced to the round of 16, where he faced one of the legends of the billiards world, Eddy Merckx from Belgium.