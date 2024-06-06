SJC gold price VND10.3 million higher than world price

The price of SJC gold continued to drop, trading below VND81 million (US$3,171) per tael on Monday morning, narrowing the gap between domestic and international gold prices of VND10.3 million (US$403) per tael.

The price of SJC gold continued to drop, trading below VND81 million (US$3,171) per tael on Monday morning, narrowing the gap between domestic and international gold prices of VND10.3 million (US$403) per tael.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the direct selling price of an SJC-branded gold bar of State-owned commercial banks, commonly referred to as the Big 4 including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, BIDV, and Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) was VND78.98 million per tael, higher than the world price of around VND8.2 million per tael.

At 11 a.m. on June 3, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) in HCMC bought gold at VND79 million per tael and sold it at VND81 million per tael, down VND1 million a tael for buying and selling, compared to the trading session this early morning, and VND2 million a tael for buying and selling, compared to the previous weekend.

The gold price for buying and selling at a store of Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain in HCMC fell VND1.5 million a tael compared to this early morning, and VND2 million a tael for buying and selling, compared to the previous weekend, trading at VND79 million per tael for buying and VND81 million per tael for selling.

At the same time in Hanoi, DOJI Group’s gold price also dropped by VND2 million for buying and VND1.75 million for selling compared to this early morning, and VND2 million for both buying and selling compared to the previous weekend to VND78.95 million per tael for purchase and VND80.75 million per tael for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND78.95 million per tael and VND the selling price traded at VND80.85, down VND2 million a tael for buying and VND2.15 million for selling compared to this early morning.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,321 per ounce at 11 a.m. on June 3 (local time), down US$7 compared to this early morning trading session, equivalent to VND70.7 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND10.3 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh
