SJC gold falls below VND79 million per tael

The gold price for buying and selling at a store of Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain in the city also dropped VND500,000 a tael for buying and VND1 million for selling, trading at VND78 million per tael for buying and VND78.98 million per tael for selling.

At the same time in Hanoi, DOJI Group’s gold price also fell by VND500,00 million for buying and VND1 million for selling compared to this early morning to VND77.48 million per tael for purchase and VND78.98 million per tael for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND77.48 million per tael and the selling price traded at VND78.98, down VND500,000 a tael for buying and VND1 million for selling.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,345 per ounce at 10:45 am on June 4 (local time), equivalent to VND71.9 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND7.1 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh