Sellers who make online livestreams must pay tax: Deputy Minister

At the press conference, reporters questioned what the Government will do to support businesses when more and more enterprises are seen to participate in the market.

The Minister of Finance made the statement at a regular government press conference about the socio-economic situation in May 2024 and the first 5 months of the year held yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that enterprise development has a positive trend. He revealed that in the first five months, roughly 98,800 new enterprises registered to establish and started to operate, an increase of 4.1 percent over the same period last year, higher than the number of enterprises withdrawing from the market (97,300 enterprises). The number of new establishments was higher but not significantly higher, showing that business operations still face many difficulties.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment still keeps its close monitoring to report to the Government and Prime Minister.

The Deputy Minister also said that accessing credit capital is still difficult. He revealed that by the end of May, credit growth only reached 2.41 percent while bad debt tends to increase. The number of businesses withdrawing from the market is still high as businesses are still facing bottlenecks.