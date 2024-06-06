Overseeing, managing livestream shopping mean challenge, says Minister Overseeing and managing livestream shopping are a challenge, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien

E-commerce in Vietnam is growing rapidly at an average annual rate of 20-25 percent, placing the country among the top 5 nations in the world in terms of growth rate, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien. The scale of e-commerce has reached over US$ 20 billion per year, accounting for 8 percent of total consumer revenue in the country. However, the boom in online businesses and live streaming sales has also made it difficult for responsible agencies to manage counterfeit goods influx and intellectual property infringement on social media. With the increasing sales volume made through live broadcasting, the selling of counterfeit products has become a commonplace problem covering all kinds of categories, from cosmetics to smartphones and food.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is studying a number of solutions to manage, monitor, and protect consumer rights in e-commerce activities. In particular, the ministry plans to supplement regulations on verifying the identities of individual sellers and providing information on e-commerce websites and applications.

In 2023, over 6,200 stalls with 23,359 counterfeit and low-quality products, and infringement of other people's intellectual property were removed and blocked by law enforcement agencies. The ministry's market surveillance forces inspected 834 cases, handled 764 cases, and imposed fines of VND 12 billion.

Answering deputies’ questions, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said that e-commerce is facing three challenges including insecure consumers' personal data, rampant counterfeit and poor-quality goods and significant loss of tax revenue.