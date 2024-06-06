Nearly 3,000 athletes compete at IRONMAN triathlon

Nearly 3,000 triathletes from 52 countries and territories, including a record of 1,532 Vietnamese, are competing in the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in the central city of Da Nang from May 10 to 12.

The triathlon is jointly held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the Sunrise Events Vietnam, an event management company.

At the official IRONMAN 70.3 event on May 12, athletes will compete in a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike course, and a 21.1-kilometre single loop course through the most scenic roads in the coastal city.