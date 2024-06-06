Ministry asks agencies, airlines to strictly tighten price control of tickets

Accordingly, the CAAV will chair working sessions with carriers including Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines on examining and proposing an increase of flights on domestic routes.

The Ministry of Transport has just requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the Transport Development and Strategy Institute, and airlines to enhance state management and have price control measures to reduce airfare costs.

In addition, the CAAV will create favorable conditions for airlines to add more aircraft to meet the travel demand of the people during the peak summer season and prepare for the year-end peak period, review and adjust takeoff and landing performance at airports to enhance air transport capacity.

Additionally, the CAAV needs to provide clear and accurate pricing information for domestic air passenger transportation services and the factors affecting these prices; and give instructions for purchasing air tickets during peak periods to travelers.