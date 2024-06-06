Long lines, short supply: Gold buyers flock to banks as prices dip

SJC Company lists its prices at VND73.3 million ($2,885) per tael for buying and VND 74.9 million ($2,948) per tael for selling, a decrease of VND 150,000 in both buying and selling prices compared to the close of business yesterday afternoon. PNJ Co. also reduces its prices by VND100,000 in both buying and selling directions, trading at VND 73.3 million per tael for buying and VND 75.1 million ($2.955) per tael for selling.

In Hanoi, Doji Corp. announces a gold buying price drop of VND700,000 and maintains its selling price, coming to the buying and selling prices of VND77.48 million and VND78.98 million, correspondingly. PNJ Co. shared the same gold buying and selling prices as SJC.

Mi Hong Gold Store in Binh Thanh District of HCMC follows suit, announcing its gold buying and selling prices at VND77.4 million ($3,045) and VND78.98 million, respectively.

On the global gold market, spot gold prices on the Kitco exchange at 5-6 a.m. (Vietnam time) were at $2,330.2 per ounce, up $4 per ounce from the closing price in New York the previous night. This price, when converted, is equivalent to VND71.5 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by about VND7.4 million per tael and lower than 9999 gold rings by VND3.4 million per tael.

Director Dao Xuan Tuan of the SBV's Foreign Exchange Management Department stated that the gold selling prices of the Big-4 and SJC are likely to continue to decrease in the coming period. The goal of the direct gold sales plan to the public is to narrow and control the difference between the domestic SJC gold bar selling price and the international one to an appropriate level.

In an effort to stabilize the gold market, the HCMC People's Committee has issued an official dispatch instructing the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Investment, the SBV – HCMC Branch, and SJC to ensure the supply of SJC gold bars to the SBV.

In related news, a gold jewelry company in An Giang Province was fined VND350 million ($13,770) for violating the law.

According to Head Pham Thi Minh Phuong of the E-commerce Team at the Market Surveillance Agency (Ministry of Industry and Trade), the Market Surveillance Agency has been submitted a decision to impose an administrative penalty of VND350 million on Kim Huong Dinh Gold and Gemstone Co., Ltd. (located at 39 Nguyen Hue Street in My Long Ward of Long Xuyen City in An Giang Province).

The reason for the penalty is that during an inspection, the company was found to be selling 64 gold-colored metal products (including rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and bangles) of unknown origin (total value of over VND801 million or $31,515) and 135 products (rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and bangles) with signs of infringing on industrial property rights (total value of nearly VND200 million or $7,870).

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam