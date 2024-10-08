Lịch thi đấu giải Ngoại hạng Anh 2024/2025

Premier League 2024/25 sẽ chính thức bắt đầu vào ngày 17/8. Mùa giải sẽ kéo dài 9 tháng, với 33 vòng đấu diễn ra vào cuối tuần, 4 vòng vào giữa tuần và 1 vòng vào ngày nghỉ lễ của ngân hàng (Bank Holiday). BTC Premier League cho biết các đội sẽ có nhiều thời gian nghỉ ngơi hơn ở 3 vòng đấu giai đoạn lễ hội này, và không có đội nào phải thi đấu 2 trận trong vòng 60 giờ.
Không giống như năm 2023 khi Wolves tiếp Chelsea vào đêm Giáng sinh, sẽ không có trận đấu nào vào ngày 24/12/2024.
Mùa giải sẽ kết thúc 6 ngày trước trận chung kết Champions League, diễn ra tại sân Allianz-Arena ở Munich (Đức).
Theo lịch thi đấu quốc tế của FIFA, các đợt FIFA Days dự kiến diễn ra từ ngày 1-9/9/2024, ngày 6-14/10/2024 và ngày 10-18/11/2024. Một đợt FIFA Days khác khác diễn ra từ ngày 23-31/3/2025, khi vòng loại World Cup 2026 bắt đầu.
VÒNG 1 - 16/8/2024
Man Utd vs Fulham
-17/8/2024
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Wolves
Everton vs Brighton
Newcastle vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
West Ham vs Aston Villa
-18/8/2024
Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Man City
-19/8/2024
Leicester vs Tottenham
VÒNG 2 - 24/8/2024
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Brighton vs Man Utd
Crystal Palace vs West Ham
Fulham vs Leicester
Man City vs Ipswich Town
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs Everton
-25/8/2024
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Wolves vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Brentford
VÒNG 3 - 31/8/2024
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Southampton
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town vs Fulham
Leicester City vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham vs Man City
-1/9/2024
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs Liverpool
VÒNG 4 - 14/9/2024
Southampton vs Man Utd
Brighton vs Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Fulham vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Man City vs Brentford
Aston Villa vs Everton
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
-15/9/2024
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Wolves vs Newcastle United
VÒNG 5 - 21/9/2024
West Ham vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Leicester City vs Everton
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth
Southampton vs Ipswich Town
Tottenham vs Brentford
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
-22/9/2024
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Man City vs Arsenal
VÒNG 6 - 28/9/2024
Newcastle vs Man City
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Brentford vs West Ham
Chelsea vs Brighton
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Wolves vs Liverpool
-29/9/2024
Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa
Man Utd vs Tottenham
-30/9/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
VÒNG 7 - 5/10/2024
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Southampton
Brentford vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Nott'm Forest
Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth
Man City vs Fulham
West Ham vs Ipswich
Everton vs Newcastle
-6/10/2024
Aston Villa vs Man Utd
Brighton vs Tottenham
VÒNG 8-19/10/2024
Tottenham vs West Ham
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Ipswich vs Everton
Man Utd vs Brentford
Newcastle vs Brighton
Nott'm Forest vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Leicester
Liverpool vs Chelsea
-20/10/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Wolves vs Man City
VÒNG 9 - 25/10/2024
Leicester vs Nott'm Forest
-26/10/2024
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth
Brentford vs Ipswich Town
Brighton vs Wolves
Man City vs Southampton
Everton vs Fulham
-27/10/2024
Chelsea vs Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
West Ham vs Man Utd
Arsenal vs Liverpool
VÒNG 10 - 2/11/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs Man City
Fulham vs Brentford
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City
Liverpool vs Brighton
Man Utd vs Chelsea
Newcastle United vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
Southampton vs Everton
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
VÒNG 11 - 9/11/2024
Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth
Brighton vs Man City
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Man Utd vs Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Tottenham vs Ipswich Town
West Ham vs Everton
Wolves vs Southampton
VÒNG 12 - 23/11/2024
Brentford vs Leicester City
Brighton vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
Liverpool vs Man City
Man Utd vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town
Tottenham vs Fulham
West Ham vs Arsenal
Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth
VÒNG 14 - 3/12/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Arsenal v Man Utd
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Everton vs Wolves
Fulham vs Brighton
Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace
Leicester City vs West Ham
4/12/2024
Man City vs Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Chelsea
VÒNG 15 - 7/12/2024
Aston Villa vs Southampton
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs Man City
Everton vs Liverpool
Fulham vs Arsenal
Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Brighton
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Wolves
VÒNG 16 - 14/12/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham
Arsenal vs Everton
Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Brentford
Liverpool vs Fulham
Man City vs Man Utd
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Southampton vs Tottenham
Wolves vs Ipswich Town
VÒNG 17 - 21/12/2024
Aston Villa vs Man City
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Everton vs Chelsea
Fulham vs Southampton
Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United
Leicester City vs Wolves
Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham vs Liverpool
West Ham vs Brighton
VÒNG 18 - 26/12/2024
AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs Ipswich Town
Brighton vs Brentford
Chelsea vs Fulham
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Man City vs Everton
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs West Ham
Wolves vs Man Utd
VÒNG 19 - 29/12/2024
Aston Villa vs Brighton
Brentford vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace sv Southampton
Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town vs Chelsea
Leicester City vs Man City
Man Utd vs Newcastle United
Tottenham vs Wolves
West Ham vs Liverpool
VÒNG 20 - 4/1/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Aston Villa vs Leicester City
Brighton vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Fulham vs Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs Man Utd
Man City vs West Ham
Southampton vs Brentford
Tottenham vs Newcastle United
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest
VÒNG 21 - 14/12025
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Brentford vs Man City
Everton vs Aston Villa
Ipswich Town vs Brighton
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
West Ham vs Fulham
-15/1/2025
Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs Wolves
Man Utd vs Southampton
VÒNG 22 - 18/1/2025
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Brentford vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Wolves
Everton vs Tottenham
Ipswich Town vs Man City
Leicester City vs Fulham
Man Utd vs Brighton
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
West Ham vs Crystal Palace
VÒNG 23 - 25/1/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Brighton vs Everton
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Fulham vs Man Utd
Liverpool vs Ipswich Town
Man City vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Newcastle United
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Wolves vs Arsenal
VÒNG 24 - 1/2/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Man City
Brentford vs Tottenham
Chelsea sv West Ham
Everton vs Leicester City
Ipswich Town vs Southampton
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton
Wolves vs Aston Villa
VÒNG 25 - 15/2/2025
Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town
Brighton vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Leicester City vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Wolves
Man City vs Newcastle United
Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham vs Man Utd
West Ham vs Brentford
VÒNG 26 - 22/2/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves
Arsenal sv West Ham
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Everton vs Man Utd
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town vs Tottenham
Leicester City vs Brentford
Man City vs Liverpool
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs Brighton
VÒNG 27 - 25/2/2025
Brentford vs Everton
Brighton vs AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Spurs vs Man City
West Ham vs Leicester City
Wolves vs Fulham
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
-26/2/2025
Chelsea vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Man Utd vs Ipswich Town
VÒNG 28 - 8/3/2025
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Brighton vs Fulham
Chelsea vs Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs Southampton
Man Utd vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs Man City
Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
West Ham vs Newcastle United
Wolves vs Everton
VÒNG 29 - 15/3/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Everton vs West Ham
Fulham vs Tottenham
Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest
Leicester City vs Man Utd
Man City vs Brighton
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Wolves
VÒNG 30 - 1/4/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town
Arsenal vs Fulham
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd
Wolves vs West Ham
- 2/4/2025
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Man City vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Brentford
Southampton vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Everton
VÒNG 31 - 5/4/2025
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Brighton
Everton vs Arsenal
Fulham vs Liverpool
Ipswich Town vs Wolves
Leicester City vs Newcastle United
Man Utd vs Man City
Tottenham vs Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
VÒNG 32 - 12/4/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Arsenal vs Brentford
Brighton vs Leicester City
Chelsea vs Ipswich Town
Liverpool vs West Ham
Man City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs Man Utd
Nottingham Forest vs Everton
Southampton vs Aston Villa
Wolves vs Tottenham
VÒNG 33 - 19/4/2025
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
Brentford vs Brighton
Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
Everton vs Man City
Fulham vs Chelsea
Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
Leicester City vs Liverpool
Man Utd vs Wolves
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest
West Ham vs Southampton
VÒNG 34 - 26/5/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Man Utd
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Brighton vs West Ham
Chelsea vs Everton
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Man City vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
Southampton vs Fulham
Wolves vs Leicester City
VÒNG 35 - 3/5/2025
Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Fulham
Brentford vs Man Utd
Brighton vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Everton vs Ipswich Town
Leicester City vs Southampton
Man City vs Wolves
West Ham vs Tottenham
VÒNG 36 -10/5/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Fulham vs Everton
Ipswich Town vs Brentford
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Man Utd vs West Ham
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
Southampton vs Man City
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
Wolves vs Brighton
VÒNG 37 - 18/5/2025
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Brentford vs Fulham
Brighton vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Man Utd
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Everton vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Ipswich Town
Man City vs AFC Bournemouth
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest
VÒNG 38 - 25/5/2025
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Man City
Ipswich Town vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man Utd vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs Brighton
Wolves vs Brentford