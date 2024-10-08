Lịch thi đấu bóng đá ngày 10/8 và rạng sáng 11/8: Siêu Cúp Anh: Man City vs MU, chung kết bóng đá nữ Olympic 2024: Brazil vs Mỹ

10/08/2024 06:00

Bóng đá Anh bắt đầu mùa giải 2024-2025 bằng trận Siêu Cúp (Community Shield) lúc 21h00 tối nay giữa Man City vs MU trên sân Wembley. Trận chung kết bóng đá nữ Olympic 2024 lúc 21h00 giữa Brazil vs Mỹ.

Lịch thi đấu chung kết Community Shield (Siêu cup Anh)

- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Man City vs MU

big_match_man_city_vs_man_united.jpg

Lịch thi đấu chung kết bóng đá nữ Olympic Paris 2024

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Nữ Brazil vs Nữ Mỹ

Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/32 Cúp Quốc gia Ý

- 01h45 ngày 11/8: Empoli vs Catanzaro

- 02h15 ngày 11/8: Napoli vs Modena

- 23h00 ngày 11/8: Brescia vs Venezia

- 23h30 ngày 11/8: Parma vs Palermo

Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh vòng 1

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Cardiff City vs Sunderland

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Hull City vs Bristol City

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Leeds United vs Portsmouth

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Middlesbrough vs Swansea

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Millwall vs Watford

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Oxford United vs Norwich City

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: QPR vs West Brom

- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Stoke City vs Coventry City

Lịch thi đấu giao hữu

- 20h00 ngày 10/8: Southampton vs Getafe

- 20h15 ngày 10/8: Polegate Town vs Bexhill AAC

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Freiburg vs Fiorentina

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: FC Heidenheim vs Espanyol

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Gladbach vs Strasbourg

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Stuttgart vs Athletic Club

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Mainz vs Montpellier

- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Leverkusen vs Real Betis

- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Brighton vs Villarreal

- 21h00 ngày 10/8: West Ham vs Celta Vigo

- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Lens vs Leicester

- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Wolves vs Vallecano

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Hoffenheim vs Fulham

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Augsburg vs Marseille

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Newcastle vs Brest

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Rennes vs Bremen

- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Dortmund vs Aston Villa

- 23h00 ngày 10/8: Everton vs Roma

- 23h00 ngày 10/8: RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain

- 23h00 ngày 10/8: Guingamp vs Lorient

- 23h30 ngày 10/8: Tottenham vs Munich

- 02h00 ngày 11/8: Valencia vs Frankfurt

