Lịch thi đấu bóng đá ngày 10/8 và rạng sáng 11/8: Siêu Cúp Anh: Man City vs MU, chung kết bóng đá nữ Olympic 2024: Brazil vs Mỹ

Lịch thi đấu chung kết Community Shield (Siêu cup Anh)
- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Man City vs MU
Lịch thi đấu chung kết bóng đá nữ Olympic Paris 2024
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Nữ Brazil vs Nữ Mỹ
Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/32 Cúp Quốc gia Ý
- 01h45 ngày 11/8: Empoli vs Catanzaro
- 02h15 ngày 11/8: Napoli vs Modena
- 23h00 ngày 11/8: Brescia vs Venezia
- 23h30 ngày 11/8: Parma vs Palermo
Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh vòng 1
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Cardiff City vs Sunderland
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Hull City vs Bristol City
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Leeds United vs Portsmouth
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Middlesbrough vs Swansea
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Millwall vs Watford
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Oxford United vs Norwich City
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: QPR vs West Brom
- 18h30 ngày 10/8: Stoke City vs Coventry City
Lịch thi đấu giao hữu
- 20h00 ngày 10/8: Southampton vs Getafe
- 20h15 ngày 10/8: Polegate Town vs Bexhill AAC
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Freiburg vs Fiorentina
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: FC Heidenheim vs Espanyol
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Gladbach vs Strasbourg
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Stuttgart vs Athletic Club
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Mainz vs Montpellier
- 20h30 ngày 10/8: Leverkusen vs Real Betis
- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Brighton vs Villarreal
- 21h00 ngày 10/8: West Ham vs Celta Vigo
- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Lens vs Leicester
- 21h00 ngày 10/8: Wolves vs Vallecano
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Hoffenheim vs Fulham
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Augsburg vs Marseille
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Newcastle vs Brest
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Rennes vs Bremen
- 22h00 ngày 10/8: Dortmund vs Aston Villa
- 23h00 ngày 10/8: Everton vs Roma
- 23h00 ngày 10/8: RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain
- 23h00 ngày 10/8: Guingamp vs Lorient
- 23h30 ngày 10/8: Tottenham vs Munich
- 02h00 ngày 11/8: Valencia vs Frankfurt