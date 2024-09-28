Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 28/9

Bình An (tổng hợp)| 28/09/2024 06:00

Man City sẽ gặp đối thủ không dễ chơi là Newcastle trong khi Liverpool, đối thủ đang đứng ngay sau họ với 1 điểm ít hơn chỉ phải gặp đội bét bảng Wolves. Liệu ngôi đầu bảng giải Ngoại hạng Anh sẽ thay đổi sau vòng 6 này?

Lịch thi đấu V-League - vòng 3

- 17h00 ngày 28/9: HAGL vs Nam Định (FPT Play, HTV Thể thao)

- 19h15 ngày 28/9: Viettel vs Bình Định (FPT Play, VTV5)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 6

- 18h30 ngày 28/9: Newcastle vs Man City

- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Arsenal vs Leicester

- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Brentford vs West Ham

- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Chelsea vs Brighton

- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Everton vs Crystal Palace

- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Wolves vs Liverpool

Lịch thi đấu La Liga - vòng 8

- 19h00 ngày 28/9: Getafe vs Alaves (SCTV15)

- 21h15 ngày 28/9: Vallecano vs Leganes (SCTV15)

- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Sociedad vs Valencia (SCTV15)

- 02h00 ngày 29/9: Osasuna vs Barcelona (SCTV15)

Lịch thi đấu Serie A - vòng 6

- 20h00 ngày 28/9: Udinese vs Inter

- 23h00 ngày 28/9: Genoa vs Juventus

- 01h45 ngày 29/9: Bologna vs Atalanta

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga - vòng 5

- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Borussia M'gladbach vs Union Berlin

- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Freiburg vs St. Pauli

- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Mainz 05 vs FC Heidenheim

- 20h30 ngày 28/9: RB Leipzig vs Augsburg

- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 - vòng 6

- 22h00 ngày 28/9: Lens vs Nice

- 00h00 ngày 29/9: Le Havre vs Lille

