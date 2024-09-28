Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 28/9

Lịch thi đấu V-League - vòng 3
- 17h00 ngày 28/9: HAGL vs Nam Định (FPT Play, HTV Thể thao)
- 19h15 ngày 28/9: Viettel vs Bình Định (FPT Play, VTV5)
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 6
- 18h30 ngày 28/9: Newcastle vs Man City
- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Arsenal vs Leicester
- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Brentford vs West Ham
- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Chelsea vs Brighton
- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Everton vs Crystal Palace
- 21h00 ngày 28/9: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Wolves vs Liverpool
Lịch thi đấu La Liga - vòng 8
- 19h00 ngày 28/9: Getafe vs Alaves (SCTV15)
- 21h15 ngày 28/9: Vallecano vs Leganes (SCTV15)
- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Sociedad vs Valencia (SCTV15)
- 02h00 ngày 29/9: Osasuna vs Barcelona (SCTV15)
Lịch thi đấu Serie A - vòng 6
- 20h00 ngày 28/9: Udinese vs Inter
- 23h00 ngày 28/9: Genoa vs Juventus
- 01h45 ngày 29/9: Bologna vs Atalanta
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga - vòng 5
- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Borussia M'gladbach vs Union Berlin
- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Freiburg vs St. Pauli
- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Mainz 05 vs FC Heidenheim
- 20h30 ngày 28/9: RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
- 20h30 ngày 28/9: Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart
- 23h30 ngày 28/9: Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 - vòng 6
- 22h00 ngày 28/9: Lens vs Nice
- 00h00 ngày 29/9: Le Havre vs Lille