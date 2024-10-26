Khán giả đến kín sân cổ vũ cho Công Phượng ở giải hạng Nhất

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, hosted a working luncheon in New York on October 25 with ambassadors and representatives of the founding countries of the Group of Friends on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to discuss measures to further promote its coordination and cooperation activities.
Nhận định đã đến lúc CMC cần tuyên bố mình là một doanh nghiệp công nghệ số đầu đàn, Bộ trưởng Bộ TT&TT Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng chỉ rõ, cách duy nhất để CMC lớn lên là nhận những việc lớn, gắn với sứ mệnh quốc gia và làm cho tới nơi.