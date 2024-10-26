Khán giả đến kín sân cổ vũ cho Công Phượng ở giải hạng Nhất

Rất đông người hâm mộ đã có mặt tại sân vận động Hòa Bình để cổ vũ cho Công Phượng và Trường Tươi Bình Phước ở vòng 1 giải Hạng Nhất quốc gia.

Chiều 26.10, Công Phượng và Trường Tươi Bình Phước hành quân đến sân của Hòa Bình trong trận mở màn giải Hạng Nhất quốc gia 2024-2025.
Rất đông người hâm mộ đã đến sân vận động Hòa Bình để theo dõi trận đấu này.
Khán đài với sức chứa 3.600 khán giả của sân vận động Hòa Bình đã chật kín.
Nhiều người hâm mộ phải đứng xem vì không còn chỗ ngồi.
Hai năm qua, khi sang Nhật Bản thi đấu, Công Phượng vẫn nhận được nhiều sự quan tâm từ khán giả Việt Nam.
Dù không mấy thành công khi xuất ngoại, anh vẫn nhận được nhiều kì vọng khi trở về thi đấu ở giải Hạng Nhất.
Với quyết tâm lên hạng ở mùa bóng năm sau, Trường Tươi Bình Phước chiêu mộ nhiều ngôi sao trong mùa hè qua, trong đó có Công Phượng, Tấn Trường,...
Với quyết tâm lên hạng ở mùa bóng năm sau, Trường Tươi Bình Phước chiêu mộ nhiều ngôi sao trong mùa hè qua, trong đó có Công Phượng, Tấn Trường,... Đối thủ lớn nhất của Trường Tươi Bình Phước trong cuộc đua vô địch năm nay là Phù Đồng Ninh Bình - đội bóng sở hữu hai tuyển thủ Hoàng Đức và Văn Lâm.
Đối thủ lớn nhất của Trường Tươi Bình Phước trong cuộc đua vô địch năm nay là Phù Đồng Ninh Bình - đội bóng sở hữu hai tuyển thủ Hoàng Đức và Văn Lâm.
Ở trận đấu chiều nay, Trường Tươi Bình Phước đã chia điểm cùng Hòa Bình với tỉ số 0-0.
