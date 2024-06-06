HCMC Shopping Season 2024: Attractive discounts and shopping opportunities

The shopping program includes two phases. The first phase runs from June 15 to September 15 and the second phase from November 15 to December 31, attracting thousands of businesses and retailers giving good discounts.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, through the preferential and discount program, consumers can buy many essential consumer goods at substantial discounts. In this consumer sales promotion month, the Department of Industry and Trade will accompany the organizer of the Cashless Day program on June 16 to stimulate sales. On the other hand, in this summer, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to cooperate with the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City to launch tours and routes connected to shopping

Director Nguyen Thi Bich Van of Communications for Central Retail Group Vietnam believed that at present, consumers are still in a saving mode, so stimulating consumption through promotional policies will help increase shopping demand and boost purchasing power. Central Retail Vietnam's system (GO! supermarkets, Big C) has launched a program with more than 2,000 essential consumer products including vegetables, fresh seafood, rice, and cooking oil of all kinds.