HCMC’s chairman asks SJC gold bar production to ensure market stabilization

SGGP| 06/06/2024 15:30

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has requested Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) to mobilize its resources to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s demand for SJC gold bar high-volume production to stabilize the gold market.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has requested Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) to mobilize its resources to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s demand for SJC gold bar high-volume production to stabilize the gold market.

The HCMC People's Committee has just issued a document delegating the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Investment, the SBV’s branch in HCMC, and SJC to ensure the manufacturing process of SJC gold bars for SBV.

In the document, the Chairman of the People's Committee of the city has asked SJC to mobilize its resources and capacity to meet the SBV’s demand for SJC gold bar high-volume production to stabilize the gold market in accordance with directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, and carry out a well business performance to ensure continuous business operations.

The departments and units need to promptly submit reports indicating problems in financial plans, production and business plans, and the production plan for SJC gold bars to the municipal People's Committee for consideration and problem-solving solutions.

He also requested the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Investment, and the SBV’s HCMC branch to monitor and support SJC in participating in stabilizing the gold market.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh
HCMC's chairman asks SJC gold bar production to ensure market stabilization

