HCMC’s chairman asks SJC gold bar production to ensure market stabilization

In the document, the Chairman of the People's Committee of the city has asked SJC to mobilize its resources and capacity to meet the SBV’s demand for SJC gold bar high-volume production to stabilize the gold market in accordance with directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, and carry out a well business performance to ensure continuous business operations.

The departments and units need to promptly submit reports indicating problems in financial plans, production and business plans, and the production plan for SJC gold bars to the municipal People's Committee for consideration and problem-solving solutions.