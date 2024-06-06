Gold falls below VND85 million/tael, losing additional VND2 million/tael

On the morning of June 1, SJC gold prices continued to decline, dropping by an additional VND2 million per tael as many businesses listed selling prices below VND85 million per tael.

Around 9:30 a.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Jewelry Company was trading at VND82 million per tael for buying and VND85 million per tael for selling, down VND1 million in the buying rate and VND2 million in the selling rate compared to the previous day. Mi Hong Gold Shop also reduced prices by VND1.2 million for buying and VND1.5 million for selling to purchase gold at VND82 million per tael and sold it at VND84.5 million per tael.

At the same time, in Hanoi, Doji Group saw a decrease of VND1.1 million in the buying rate and VND1.45 million in the selling rate compared to the previous day, buying gold at VND81.95 million per tael and selling it at VND84.5 million per tael. Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed gold prices at VND82 million per tael for buying and VND84.5 million per tael for selling, down VND1 million in the buying rate and VND1.4 million in the selling rate.