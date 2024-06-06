First batch of 2024 lychee crop reaches Germany

Fresh Vietnamese lychees have arrived in Germany. (Photo: baobacgiang.vn)

The airlifted batch originally came from Phuc Hoa commune in Tan Yen district of Bac Giang province, northern Vietnam.

Nguyen Xuan Viet, director of Vifoco Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Vifoco) in charge of the batch, noted that the firm’s whole process from harvesting the fresh fruits at farms in the nation to packaging and exporting items comes up to international standards.

During this year's lychee crop, Vifoco signed a contract to export 70 tonnes to Germany and 30 tonnes to Thailand.

The company signed a memorandum of co-operation with Phuc Hoa commune People's Committee to maintain production for the next five years in order to meet orders.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of June 5, Bac Giang province had harvested around 30,000 tonnes of fresh lychees, including 14,000 tonnes from Tan Yen district. Nearly 13,000 tonnes of lychee were shipped abroad, mainly to the Chinese market with over 12,000 tonnes.

Bac Giang lychees sold well in both the domestic and foreign markets. Upon reaching supermarket shelves in China, the UK, Japan, and Thailand, the fruit attracted significant customer interest, with many people eager to taste and purchase them.