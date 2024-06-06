Fines issued on 764 violations in e-commerce total VND12 billion in 2023

Functional forces have also regularly monitored, supervised, detected, and handled violations through online sales and live streaming. In 2023, the MoIT requested e-commerce platforms and websites to block and remove 6,254 shops with 23,359 violating products. Market surveillance forces have paid visits to 834 business establishments detecting 764 cases, and fined VND12 billion.

In addition, the Ministry has closely coordinated with the National Steering Committee 389, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Health, and functional forces to review and handle hundreds of violating websites/applications each year as well as transferring documents of many cases to the police for further investigation for preventing consumers’ loss due to buying fake commodities.

However, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien admitted despite the implementation of many solutions, the management, supervision, and protection of consumer rights in e-commerce still have many shortcomings and limitations such as the complicated situation of counterfeit, imitation, and poor-quality goods. E-commerce is having an increasingly large impact, especially on young people, the elderly, and people living in rural, mountainous, and remote areas, which has led to some negative consequences such as online scams and shopping addiction.