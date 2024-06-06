Đà Nẵng aims to become wedding tourism destination

From June 5-9, the city will welcome 20 profestional and well-known wedding organisers from big cities of India such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and Thailand’s Bangkok.

David Ippersiel, General Manager of Sheraton Grand Da Nang, shared that the collaboration between international wedding organisers and the city’s tourism department will not only popularise Đà Nẵng City, but also brings unforgettable memories to couples and their families.

Along with Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of Kiên Giang, Đà Nẵng is also proving to be one of Việt Nam's outstanding destinations for wedding tourism.

Since the beginning of 2024, the city has been continuously chosen as a wedding destination by super-rich Indian people. Not only attracting international visitors, wedding tourism is also becoming a trend that many domestic celebrities are interested in.