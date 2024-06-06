Đà Nẵng aims to become wedding tourism destination
Đà Nẵng is aiming to become a professional wedding tourism destination with attractive travel itineraries for couples and their guests.
|Đà Nẵng aims to become wedding tourism destination. VNA/VNS Photo
ĐÀ NẴNG The Tourism Department of Đà Nẵng on June 5 organised a conference to promote wedding tourism development and welcome an international famtrip group who come to explore this type of tourism in the central city.
At the event, the department announced a plan to develop wedding tourism and a pilot programme to lure more wedding tourists to the city in the 2024-2025 period with the message Đà Nẵng - Where Happiness Begins.
Deputy Director of the department Nguyễn Thị Hoài An said that the locality is aiming to become a professional wedding tourism destination with attractive travel itineraries for couples andj their guests.
|Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng's Tourism Department Ngô Thị Hoài An. VNA/VNS Photo
She revealed that in the first five months of 2024, the city hosted four weddings of Indian couples with more than 1,200 guests; provided consultations on wedding services for more than 26 couples.
Although the numbers are still modest, wedding tourism is gradually making significant contributions to the structure of the city's tourism industry, she noted.
From June 5-9, the city will welcome 20 profestional and well-known wedding organisers from big cities of India such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and Thailand’s Bangkok.
David Ippersiel, General Manager of Sheraton Grand Da Nang, shared that the collaboration between international wedding organisers and the city’s tourism department will not only popularise Đà Nẵng City, but also brings unforgettable memories to couples and their families.
Along with Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of Kiên Giang, Đà Nẵng is also proving to be one of Việt Nam's outstanding destinations for wedding tourism.
Since the beginning of 2024, the city has been continuously chosen as a wedding destination by super-rich Indian people. Not only attracting international visitors, wedding tourism is also becoming a trend that many domestic celebrities are interested in.
These positive signals show the great prospects of this potential market segment.
Việt Nam has full advantages to develop wedding tourism with many charming beaches, a rich heritage, high-end resorts, diverse cuisine, friendly people, and well-invested tourism infrastructure and services.
Although it is a relatively new market, wedding tourism can bring significant benefits to Việt Nam's hospitality sector, because those who go for wedding tourism often have abundant financial capacity and are willing to spend large amounts of money on the most important event of their lives.
Furthermore, weddings of foreign couples often have the participation of hundreds of guests from many parts of the world. In addition to using accommodation, dining, and enjoying shopping services at the chosen wedding location, many guests also plan to extend their trip to have more profound travel experiences. VNS