Cuong wins second gold, women’s relay team dominates Taiwan Open Nguyen Trung Cuong successfully completed his double of title at the Taiwan Athletics Open on June 2 in Chinese Taipei.

Cuong strictly followed tactic of the coaching board, maintaining himself in the middle position of the leading group of the men's 5,000m race.

The 24-year-old runner followed Roni Syianturi of Indonesia in most time before running past him when it was about 200m left to the finish line.

Cuong won gold with a time of 14:18.03. Syianturi was about seven seconds after him.