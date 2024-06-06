Commodities prices still rising despite weak purchasing power

In response, a few days ago, the Binh Tay Market Management Board (District 6, HCMC) collaborated with Penguin Tours to organize training sessions for vendors on welcoming visitors, aiming at enhancing sales capabilities and stimulating consumer demand. Previously, other markets in HCMC such as Ben Thanh (District 1) and An Dong (District 5) also implemented training programs for vendors on social media usage and customer service skills.

This recent surge in consumer goods and food prices has directly impacted the businesses of small vendors at traditional markets and retail stores due to a decline in purchasing power.

Thuy Mai, a vendor at Binh Tay Market (District 6), commented that after the training session, vendors like her have gained new skills in welcoming customers, including international tourists. Some also shared that with customers now having more options, sellers need to pay closer attention to their needs.

Therefore, to stimulate consumer demand, some items sold at Binh Tay Market, Ben Thanh Market, and other markets are being discounted by 5 -20 percent or accompanied by souvenirs if the purchase bill exceeds VND1 million ($39). For traditional markets in suburban areas with smaller scales, vendors are giving away cilantro or spring onion when customers buy green groceries.

Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade stated that the department is always closely coordinating with inter-sectoral forces to monitor sudden price increases at retail markets and stores. In general, the price of goods at retail markets is affected by the daily supply and is flexibly adjusted by vendors hourly. The municipal Department of Industry and Trade is also coordinating with businesses and modern retail systems to supply goods at reasonable prices, offer many promotions, and stabilize the market to support consumers.

Commercial and service revenues in HCMC in May 2024 continued to grow, with abundant and diverse goods. The total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in May 2024 is estimated to reach VND93.2 trillion ($3.67 billion), up 2.1 percent from the previous month and 4.4 percent compared to this time last year. In the first 5 months of 2024, the total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services is estimated to reach VND458 trillion ($18 billion), up 10.2 percent from the same period last year.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam