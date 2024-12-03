Cole Palmer rực sáng, Chelsea hạ gục Newcastle

|Kết quả
|Vòng 28
|09/03/2024 19:30:00
|Manchester United 2 - 0 Everton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Luton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 2 - 2 Sheffield Utd
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves 2 - 1 Fulham
|10/03/2024 00:30:00
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Brentford
|10/03/2024 20:00:00
|Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham
|10/03/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|10/03/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham 2 - 2 Burnley
|10/03/2024 22:45:00
|Liverpool 1 - 1 Manchester City
|12/03/2024 03:00:00
|Chelsea 3 - 2 Newcastle
