Cole Palmer rực sáng, Chelsea hạ gục Newcastle

12/03/2024 06:28

Ghi bàn và kiến tạo, Cole Palmer chính là nhân tố nổi bật nhất của Chelsea trong chiến thắng kịch tính 3-2 trước Newcastle.

Chelsea.jpg
Hai đội nhập cuộc tốc độ
Chelsea.jpg
Ngay phút thứ 6, Palmer tung cú sút xa tạo điều kiện cho Jackson đánh gót mở tỷ số
Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea.jpg
Đồng đội chúc mừng Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea.jpg
Cuối hiệp một, Isak gỡ hòa cho Newcastle với pha lập công đẳng cấp
2024 03 11t204540z 948453755 up1ek3b1lo32o rtrmadp 3 soccer england che new report.jpg
Chelsea.jpg
Phút 57, Cole Palmer một lần nữa nã pháo tầm xa nâng tỷ số lên 2-1
Chelsea.jpg
Niềm vui của tài năng trẻ người Anh
Chelsea.jpg
Mudryk vừa vào sân thực hiện màn solo trước khi ghi bàn
Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea.jpg
Mudryk ăn mừng bàn thắng thứ 3
Chelsea.jpg
Cuối trận, Murphy nã đại bác sấm sét rút ngắn cách biệt xuống còn 2-3
Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea.jpg
Nụ cười nở trên môi HLV Pochettino khi hết trận
Chelsea.jpg
Chelsea giành chiến thắng nghẹt thở
Kết quả
Vòng 28
09/03/2024 19:30:00
Manchester United 2 - 0
Everton
09/03/2024 22:00:00
Crystal Palace 1 - 1
Luton
09/03/2024 22:00:00
Bournemouth 2 - 2
Sheffield Utd
09/03/2024 22:00:00
Wolves 2 - 1
Fulham
10/03/2024 00:30:00
Arsenal 2 - 1
Brentford
10/03/2024 20:00:00
Aston Villa 0 - 4
Tottenham
10/03/2024 21:00:00
Brighton 1 - 0
Nottingham Forest
10/03/2024 21:00:00
West Ham 2 - 2
Burnley
10/03/2024 22:45:00
Liverpool 1 - 1
Manchester City
12/03/2024 03:00:00
Chelsea 3 - 2
Newcastle
Theo vietnamnet.vn
https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-chelsea-3-2-newcastle-vong-28-ngoai-hang-anh-2258425.html
