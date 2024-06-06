Black pepper, rubber prices escalate robustly, hitting record highs

In the provinces of Gia Lai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and Dong Nai, the price of black pepper was adjusted to VND123,000 per kilogram, an increase of VND3,000-VND4,000 per kilogram.

The highest black pepper price was VND126,000 per kilogram, recorded in Dak Lak Province, up VND7,000 per kilogram compared to May 29.

Meanwhile, in the provinces of Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc, after increasing by VND5,500 per kilogram and VND6,000 per kilogram, respectively, traders are purchasing black pepper at VND125,000 per kilogram.

Over the past week, black pepper prices have increased by a total of VND9,000 per kilogram in many localities, with the highest increase in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, reaching VND20,000 per kilogram. In the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai, the average price was VND119,000 per kilogram.

This price is approximately VND50,000 per kilogram higher compared to the same period in 2023 and has increased more than threefold compared to 2020, when black pepper prices hit their lowest point, and is at a record high since 2016.