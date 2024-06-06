Bắc Giang strives to improve business attractiveness in the provincial competitiveness index
According to the PCI 2023 report, Bắc Giang scored 69.75 points, a decrease of 3.05 points from 72.80 points the previous year.
|A youth union member assists a resident in scanning QR code surveys at Mai Trung Commune People's Committee, Hiệp Hòa District.
BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang province is determined to address its weaknesses and improve both its score and ranking in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), aiming to be among the top provinces nationwide, chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn said.
The province recently held a conference to analyse the PCI component indicators for 2023 and plans to develop and implement a strategy to enhance the PCI in 2024.
Departments, sectors and localities will conduct comprehensive reviews and evaluations of both collective and individual responsibilities regarding achieved results, existing issues, limitations and the reasons behind the component indicators of the PCI that fell short of the 2023 targets.
They will consult with and learn from other localities to formulate effective, practical and sustainable solutions for 2024.
Provincial departments and sectors will continue to focus on effectively implementing tasks and solutions to improve the investment and business environment and enhance the PCI according to the province’s plan.
Bắc Giang will soon implement the Information and Communication on the Investment and Business Environment of the province.
Media agencies and business associations will intensify efforts to promote the importance of improving the investment environment and enhancing the PCI.
Additionally, Bắc Giang is working to enhance the effectiveness of the Provincial Steering Committee and its support units. The province aims to improve the reception and handling of feedback from businesses and investors, promptly resolving any difficulties encountered in investment, production and business operations.
This marks the second consecutive year that Bắc Giang ranks in the top five provinces and cities with the best economic governance quality in 2023 and it holds the top position among the northern midlands and mountainous provinces.
The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has noted that the decline in PCI scores for provinces like Bắc Giang will put significant pressure on leading provinces to innovate and create a favourable investment and business environment, while maintaining effective reform efforts.
This pressure arises as many trailing provinces catch up by leveraging their latecomer advantages and learning from the successful experiences of higher-performing regulatory agencies.
In 2023, Bắc Giang improved in three PCI indicators, including market entry, time costs and business support policies. However, it saw declines in seven indicators: access to land, transparency, informal costs, equal competition, proactivity of provincial leadership, labour training and legal institutions and security.
|A local resident is guided to scan a QR code to fill out a satisfaction survey on administrative procedures at the People's Committee of Tam Dị Commune, Lục Nam District.
Deputy director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Lương Văn Nghiệp said the department has accelerated administrative reforms and digital transformation in business support by standardising administrative procedures and listing all of them at the public administrative service centre.
"We receive and process all applications online, making it easier for citizens and businesses to register and operate," he said.
Nguyễn Xuân Việt, director of Vifoco Import-Export Joint Stock Company, said that the Department of Industry and Trade has supported the company by connecting it with trade counselors abroad and foreign import-export partners.
"This has facilitated closer and faster connections between foreign enterprises, helping us meet import market demands and Vifoco's production plans."
Ngô Quốc Hưng, deputy chairman of the Tân Yên District People's Committee, said that they support business administrative reforms by directing specialised agencies, especially in investment and tax sectors, to offer optimal conditions.
They regularly review administrative procedures, suggesting reductions or amendments when feasible and stay updated with new regulations to create ideal business conditions. — VNS