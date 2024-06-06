Bắc Giang strives to improve business attractiveness in the provincial competitiveness index According to the PCI 2023 report, Bắc Giang scored 69.75 points, a decrease of 3.05 points from 72.80 points the previous year.

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang province is determined to address its weaknesses and improve both its score and ranking in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), aiming to be among the top provinces nationwide, chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn said.

The province recently held a conference to analyse the PCI component indicators for 2023 and plans to develop and implement a strategy to enhance the PCI in 2024.

Departments, sectors and localities will conduct comprehensive reviews and evaluations of both collective and individual responsibilities regarding achieved results, existing issues, limitations and the reasons behind the component indicators of the PCI that fell short of the 2023 targets.