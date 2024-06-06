Bắc Giang focuses resources on developing transportation infrastructure

Bắc Giang City and the districts of Hiệp Hòa, Lạng Giang, Việt Yên and Yên Dũng have numerous large-scale investment projects underway such as the southwest main road from Á Lữ Bridge to the end of Tân Mỹ Commune (Bắc Giang City, costing VNĐ273 billion), the main road in the southwest urban area from Thân Nhân Trung road to National Highway 1A (Bắc Giang City, costing VNĐ189 billion) and the North-South main road in Hiệp Hòa District (costing VNĐ500 billion).

The total medium-term public investment capital of Bắc Giang for the 2021-25 period is over VNĐ40.6 trillion (about US$1.6 billion), of which over VNĐ9.5 billion is allocated towards 45 transportation infrastructure projects.

The province will actively support investors in developing inland ports approved by the Ministry of Transport (such as Quang Châu petroleum port, Đồng Sơn general port, Trí Yên, Hòa Phú, Đồng Phúc, and ICD Hương Sơn ports) and focus on completing the Bắc Giang International Logistics Centre, among others.

Bắc Giang will also continue to ask the Ministry of Transport to upgrade railway infrastructure to enhance train speeds and expand freight stations, namely Sen Hồ station in conjunction with the planned Sen Hồ inland port and to construct a road bridge at Cẩm Lý separate from the railway and to renovate Bắc Giang station.

Yên Thế district, which has had fewer large-scale projects in recent years, got money in 2021 for a Class III road from Bố Hạ connecting to Hữu Lũng District, Lạng Sơn Province, with investment reaching over VNĐ260 billion.

Bắc Giang continues to mobilise other funding sources to accelerate the progress of ODA-funded projects such as the Á Lữ Bridge construction in Bắc Giang City (investment of VNĐ257 billion, ADB loan, completed), the LRAMP project component for residential bridges (VNĐ126 billion, WB loan, nearly completed) and underground projects and residential bridges in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in Lục Nam, Lục Ngạn and Sơn Động districts, valued at about VNĐ380 billion, funded by the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-25, central government poverty alleviation support and the sustainable poverty reduction national target programme for Bắc Giang in 2021-25, as well as the new rural development national target program for 2022.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has allocated funds to complete the renovation and upgrade of the National Highway 31 section from Bắc Giang City to Chũ Township (Lục Ngạn District) with a total investment of VNĐ870 billion.

Currently, the Ministry of Transport has approved the investment policy for projects such as constructing Cẩm Lý Bridge (on National Highway 37 linking Bắc Giang, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh, and Hải Phòng provinces) and expanding Xương Giang Bridge (the section passing through Bắc Giang City, on the Hà Nội - Bắc Giang Expressway) using the central budget.

Trần Xuân Đông, Deputy Director of the Bắc Giang Department of Transport, said the province has built many new roads, including provincial and district roads.

"The number of newly planned roads has increased by more than 700 km to a total of over 1,000 km of provincial roads," Đông said.

Nguyễn Đại Lượng, Chairman of the People's Committee of Việt Yên District, said: "We have allocated the most resources within our local public investment funds for transportation infrastructure, with over VNĐ2 trillion ($78.6 million) allocated to projects led by the district. Therefore, most of the basic transportation infrastructure in Việt Yên District has been largely invested according to the plan." — VNS