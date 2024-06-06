Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai – magnet for foreign investors in southeastern region Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai provinces have become magnets for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the southeastern region.

Cai Mep-Thi Vai port is a factor that helps Ba Ria-Vung Tau province attract FDI. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province topped the country in FDI attraction with newly registered FDI of more than US$1.52 billion in the first four months of this year, accounting for 16.4 percent of the country's total FDI capital, more than 12 times higher than the same period last year.

The provincial Party Committee Secretary Pham Viet Thanh highlighted local advantages, saying that the province has a particularly important strategic position, and is a gateway to the East Sea of the southeast region and the whole country, along with favorable natural conditions, hospitable people, and a quality workforce.

Under its development master plan by 2030, Ba Ria-Vung Tau will have 24 industrial parks with an area of 16,052 ha. In addition to 13 operating industrial parks, the Long Son Oil and Gas Industrial Park has been granted an investment registration certificate while two industrial parks are undergoing investment procedures, and seven others have been added to the planning.

Matsumoto Nobuyuki, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Ba Ria-Vung Tau is one of the localities that JETRO has advised businesses to invest in.