Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis

Đội hình thi đấu
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho (Mario Gila 82'), Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde (Kroos 75'), Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric (Peter Gonzalez 75'); Rodrygo (Diaz 62'), Karim Benzema (Jovic (75'), Vinicius Junior
Bàn thắng: Mendy (13'), Benzema (19'), Rodrygo (34'), Vinícius (45', 68', 83')
Levante: Daniel Cardenas; Jorge Miramon, Rober Pier (Ruben Vezo 77'), Sergio Postigo, Martin Caceres (Jose Campana 39'), Son; Nemanja Radoja (Enis Bardhi 39'), Pepelu, Gonzalo Melero (Alejandro Cantero57'); Dani Gomez (Roger 57'), Jose Luis Morales