Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis

13/05/2022, 09:27

Real Madrid dễ dành giành chiến thắng 6-0 trước Levante ở vòng 36 La Liga, trong đó tiền đạo Vinicius tỏa sáng với cú hat-trick.

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 1

Tiếp đón Levante tại Bernabeu, Real Madrid ép sân ngay từ đầu. Đội chủ nhà mở tỷ số sau tình huống xâm nhập vòng cấm và dứt điểm quyết đoán bằng chân trái vào ngay góc gần của hậu vệ Mendy. Chỉ 6 phút sau, Benzema đã nhân đôi cách biệt cho Real Madrid với pha đánh đầu cận thành.

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 2

Đây là bàn thắng thứ 44 mà chân sút người Pháp sinh năm 1987 này ghi được kể từ đầu giải. Với 323 lần lập công trong màu áo Real Madrid, Benzema (604 trận) đã có thành tích ngang bằng với Raul (741 trận).

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 3

Phút 34, Rodrygo dễ dàng đưa bóng vào lưới Levante sau đường căng ngang dọn cỗ của Modric từ cánh phải. Cuối hiệp 1, tiền vệ Modric hoàn tất cú hat-trick kiến tạo khi tung ra cú chọc khe tạo điều kiện cho Vinicius dứt điểm chéo góc buộc thủ môn Daniel Cardenas, đưa tỷ số lên 4-0.

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 4

Trong những phút còn lại, Levante có dấu hiệu buông xuôi và họ đã để cho Vinicius ghi thêm bàn thắng nữa ở phút 68.

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 5

7 phút trước khi hết giờ, Vinicius hoàn tất cú hat-trick của mình và ấn định chiến thắng 6-0 cho Real Madrid. Với trận thua đậm này, Levante chính thức xuống hạng.

Đội hình thi đấu

Quảng cáo

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho (Mario Gila 82'), Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde (Kroos 75'), Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric (Peter Gonzalez 75'); Rodrygo (Diaz 62'), Karim Benzema (Jovic (75'), Vinicius Junior

Bàn thắng: Mendy (13'), Benzema (19'), Rodrygo (34'), Vinícius (45', 68', 83')

Levante: Daniel Cardenas; Jorge Miramon, Rober Pier (Ruben Vezo 77'), Sergio Postigo, Martin Caceres (Jose Campana 39'), Son; Nemanja Radoja (Enis Bardhi 39'), Pepelu, Gonzalo Melero (Alejandro Cantero57'); Dani Gomez (Roger 57'), Jose Luis Morales

Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis - 6

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2021-22.

Bài liên quan
Theo dantri.com.vn
https://dantri.com.vn/the-thao/vinicius-lap-hat-trick-real-madrid-thang-voi-ty-so-tennis-20220513063355190.htm
Copy Link
https://dantri.com.vn/the-thao/vinicius-lap-hat-trick-real-madrid-thang-voi-ty-so-tennis-20220513063355190.htm
Việt Báo
Tin y tế
Lần đầu tiên thụ thai thành công cho hai cặp vợ chồng không có tinh trùng

Lần đầu tiên thụ thai thành công cho hai cặp vợ chồng không có tinh trùng

Thức uống vừa là "thần dược" của bệnh tiểu đường, vừa cung cấp collagen cho da

Thức uống vừa là "thần dược" của bệnh tiểu đường, vừa cung cấp collagen cho da

Phát hiện bất ngờ về bệnh viêm gan bí ẩn

Phát hiện bất ngờ về bệnh viêm gan bí ẩn

Việt Báo
--Quảng cáo---
Đọc thêm Bóng đá quốc tế
Nổi bật Việt báo
Đừng bỏ lỡ
Mới nhất
Tin mới nhất

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

Báo giá PR

Báo giá QC

POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018


Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Hotline: 0934 036 286

Bóng đá quốc tế
Vinicius lập hat-trick, Real Madrid thắng với tỷ số tennis
vietnam.vn