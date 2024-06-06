Vietnamese table tennis players to hunt Olympic slots

They are Nguyen Anh Tu and Dinh Anh Hoang in the men's singles, Mai Hoang My Trang and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh in the women's singles.

Four best table tennis players of Vietnam will seek their Olympic slots at the Southeast Asia Regional Qualification from May 8-10 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trang is defending champion of the national championship and National Sports Games, and Khanh is the reigning champion of the National Top Stars Table Tennis Tournament.

Tu is the 32nd SEA Games silver medallist and the national champion and Hoang is the second-place finisher of the national championship and the top star tournament. He is also the 32nd SEA Games champion in the mixed doubles event.