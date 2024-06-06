Vietnamese doctor receives international refractive surgery award

Dr. Bùi Tiến Hùng examines a patient. — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Staar Surgical Company has presented the Award 5,000 to a Vietnamese ophthalmologist, Dr. Bùi Tiến Hùng for his success in over 5000 Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) surgeries in Việt Nam.

Staar Surgical's prestigious award honours the most outstanding physicians and surgical centres in using and developing the innovative technology worldwide.

Dr. Hùng, a member of the Vietnam Ophthalmology Association, received the international award for his contribution to refractive error surgery and blindness prevention in Việt Nam.

In 2014, Dr. Hùng was one of the first ophthalmologists in Việt Nam to apply Phakic ICL surgery for shortsighted patients. To date, Dr. Hùng has performed more than 5,000 successful Phakic ICL surgeries, improving vision for many patients. In addition, he also successfully performed 30,000 cataract surgeries and helped 25,000 cases of shortsightedness using laser surgery.

Dr. Bùi Tiến Hùng receives the Award 5,000 from the representative of Staar Surgical Company. — VNS Photo

Two years after implementing the new surgical technique, Hùng completed his 500th case and received the Award 500 in Malmo, Sweden in September 2016. He also received the Award 1,000 in Lisbon, Portugal in October 2017, Award 2,000 in France in 2019 and Award 3,000 in Milan, Italy in 2022.

On March 12, Dr. Hùng successfully performed the 5,000th Phakic ICL surgery in Việt Nam.

The Phakic ICL technique is used in cases where laser treatment is not recommended and to date more than 3 million Phakic ICL surgeries have been performed worldwide, according to Dr. Hùng.

"In Việt Nam, the first patient treated for refractive error with phakic ICL 13 years ago is still stable," said Dr. Hùng.

The Phakic ICL is a surgical adjustment of refractive error using a highly safe lens that is tailored to each eye’s parameters and directly implanted behind the iris and in front of the lens. This method provides high-definition images without eroding or changing the cornea shape.

The ICL is a very thin lens, similar to a contact lens. The difference is that the ICL is placed inside the eye, rather than on the surface of the eye. The lens is soft and tiny, much like the natural lens, but does not replace it. The ICL is specially shaped to correct myopia (nearsightedness) and hyperopia (farsightedness). — VNS

