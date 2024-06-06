Vietnamese doctor receives international refractive surgery award

HÀ NỘI — The Staar Surgical Company has presented the Award 5,000 to a Vietnamese ophthalmologist, Dr. Bùi Tiến Hùng for his success in over 5000 Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) surgeries in Việt Nam.

Staar Surgical's prestigious award honours the most outstanding physicians and surgical centres in using and developing the innovative technology worldwide.

Dr. Hùng, a member of the Vietnam Ophthalmology Association, received the international award for his contribution to refractive error surgery and blindness prevention in Việt Nam.

In 2014, Dr. Hùng was one of the first ophthalmologists in Việt Nam to apply Phakic ICL surgery for shortsighted patients. To date, Dr. Hùng has performed more than 5,000 successful Phakic ICL surgeries, improving vision for many patients. In addition, he also successfully performed 30,000 cataract surgeries and helped 25,000 cases of shortsightedness using laser surgery.