Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in northern Gulf of Tonkin

06/06/2024 15:43

The coast guards of Vietnam and China on May 22 conducted their joint patrol in the northern Gulf of Tonkin, covering the waters off Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province and Dongxing and Fangchenggang cities in China’s Guangxi province.

Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in northern Gulf of Tonkin

06/06/2024 15:43

The coast guards of Vietnam and China on May 22 conducted their joint patrol in the northern Gulf of Tonkin, covering the waters off Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province and Dongxing and Fangchenggang cities in China’s Guangxi province.

Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard patrol force holds a phone call with the China Coast Guard patrol force. (Photo: VNA)
Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard patrol force holds a phone call with the China Coast Guard patrol force. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) - The coast guards of Vietnam and China on May 22 conducted their joint patrol in the northern Gulf of Tonkin, covering the waters off Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province and Dongxing and Fangchenggang cities in China’s Guangxi province.

The joint patrol, the second of its kind this year, spanned 102 nautical miles from Point 1 to Point 9 along the countries’ demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin. This area is a bustling zone for bilateral import-export and goods exchange activities. It is also a hotspot for illegal activities such as smuggling, trade fraud, illegal border crossings, and unauthorised maritime entries.

The Vietnam Coast Guard took the occasion to actively communicate with dozens of fishing vessels operating near the bordering waters to comply with regulations on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The work aimed to help lift the European Commission (EC)’s yellow card warning imposed on Vietnam's seafood and promote the country’s sustainable fishery development.

Starting in 2024, joint patrols in the bordering waters are conducted quarterly to maintain security and law enforcement for citizens of both nations. These efforts contribute to the preservation and development of the Vietnam-China traditional friendship and neighbourliness as well as the cooperation between their coast guards./.

Theo en.vietnamplus.vn
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnamese-chinese-coast-guards-conduct-joint-patrol-in-northern-gulf-of-tonkin-post287416.vnp
Copy Link
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnamese-chinese-coast-guards-conduct-joint-patrol-in-northern-gulf-of-tonkin-post287416.vnp
    Đọc thêm East Sea
    Nổi bật Việt Báo
    Đừng bỏ lỡ
    Xem thêm
    Đọc nhiều
    East Sea
    Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in northern Gulf of Tonkin

    THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

    Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

    Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

    Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

    Địa chỉ: 7 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

    Địa chỉ trụ sở: 61 Thợ nhuộm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

    Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

    Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

    Báo giá quảng cáo

    Báo giá bài PR

    Posting PR articles

    Advertisment Quotation

    POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO