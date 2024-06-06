Vietnam tops SEA Judo Championships 2024 with 20 gold medals

The Vietnamese judo team achieved the highest results at the Southeast Asian Judo Championships 2024, finishing first overall.

The team concluded their participation in the Southeast Asian Judo Championships 2024 held in Indonesia with an impressive tally of 20 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals. The competition wrapped up on the evening of June 2 in Bali, Indonesia.

This year's event, in addition to the championship categories, also included competitions for youth age groups. Out of the 20 gold medals claimed by the Vietnamese judo team, eight were in the youth categories. The host team, Indonesia, finished in second place.