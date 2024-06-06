Vietnam's table tennis team joins Southeast Asian Youth Championships

Vietnam’s table tennis team has set a goal of securing gold medal At this tournament. Vietnamese players will compete in categories for the age groups of 14-15 and 18-19.

Vietnam’s table tennis team has sent a squad of 16 players to compete in the 2024 Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships. (Photo: VTF)

Among them, player Nguyen Hoang Lam from the Military Table Tennis is the most notable player who had ever won the gold medal in the age group of 16-17 at the 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Championships.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong