Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team ranks 6th in World Para Powerlifting

On the opening day of the event, Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team won the first two gold medals in the men's 49-kilogram category thanks to the performance of weightlifter Le Van Cong.

The 2024 World Para Powerlifting is in the system of estimating achievements and rankings to look for official tickets to the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France this year.

Following the tournament in Thailand, weightlifters will have chances to earn tickets to Paris as there will be two last tournaments in Mexico and Georgia in May and June in a row.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong