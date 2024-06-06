Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team ranks 6th in World Para Powerlifting

Disabled Vietnamese weightlifters secured three gold and five silver medals in total at the 2024 World Para Powerlifting Event, which was held in Thailand.

With the achievement, the Vietnam disabled weightlifting team stood sixth in its ranking.

With 15 gold medals, four silver and ten bronze medals, the host country Thailand ranked first.

Participating in the tournament in Thailand, six Vietnamese athletes include Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy and Huynh Ngoc Phung.

cong-1-4474.jpeg.png
Athlete Le Van Cong and Vietnamese disabled weightlifters have a total of five gold medals in this tournament. (Photo: PARALIFTING)

On the opening day of the event, Vietnam's disabled weightlifting team won the first two gold medals in the men's 49-kilogram category thanks to the performance of weightlifter Le Van Cong.

The 2024 World Para Powerlifting is in the system of estimating achievements and rankings to look for official tickets to the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France this year.

Following the tournament in Thailand, weightlifters will have chances to earn tickets to Paris as there will be two last tournaments in Mexico and Georgia in May and June in a row.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong
https://en.sggp.org.vn/vietnams-disabled-weightlifting-team-ranks-6th-in-world-para-powerlifting-post109889.html
