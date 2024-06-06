Vietnam’s bodybuilding team tops Southeast Asia Championships

The Vietnamese bodybuilding team emerged as the overall champions of the 18th Southeast Asia Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which recently concluded in Laos.

The tournament concluded after the competition day on May 19 in Vientiane, Laos. In the final standings, the Vietnamese bodybuilding team secured a total of nine gold medals, nine silver medals, and six bronze medals, claiming the top spot in the overall rankings.

The coaching staff of the Vietnamese bodybuilding team highlighted that the team topped the men's team standings and secured second place in the women's team standings with their exceptional performance.