Vietnam cueist wins Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024

06/06/2024 15:45

Vietnamese cueist Duong Quoc Hoang has won the Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024 in Scotland, the UK.

Vietnam cueist wins Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024

06/06/2024 15:45

Vietnamese cueist Duong Quoc Hoang has won the Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024 in Scotland, the UK.

screen-shot-2024-05-06-at-64448-am-5748.png.png
Vietnamese cueist Duong Quoc Hoang has won the Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024 in Scotland, the UK. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoang made his story on May 5 as he came from behind to secure a 10-8 win over Oscar Dominguez from the US.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Hoang beat Ko Pin Yi, a player from Taiwan (China) with a close victory of 10-9. The Taiwanese player previously defeated Hoang on the opening day of the tournament.

Entering the final, Hoang continued to show impressive performance against Dominguez. The two players struggled in each game and Dominguez took the lead for most of the time.

440318088-961009939013402-3116856859003632537-n-3234.jpg.jpg
Vietnamese cueist Duong Quoc Hoang

There was a time when the score was up to 8-4 and the US cueist was only two games away from the victory. However, Hoang was very calm and made many accurate moves to equalize the score at 8-8.

The excitement helped him win the two deciding games, thereby taking the throne at the Scottish Open 2024 with a final score of 10-8.

This was Hoang’s first international title, and also the first international title of a Vietnamese pool player under the World Nineball Tour (WNT) system.

Hoang received a prize money of 10,000 pounds for his championship. The victory will also be a great motivation for the Vietnamese cueist to participate in the UK Open Pool Championship 2024, which is scheduled to take place from May 7-12 in the UK.

VNA
Theo en.sggp.org.vn
https://en.sggp.org.vn/vietnam-cueist-wins-scottish-open-pool-9-ball-championship-2024-post109766.html
Copy Link
https://en.sggp.org.vn/vietnam-cueist-wins-scottish-open-pool-9-ball-championship-2024-post109766.html
Đọc thêm Sports
Nổi bật Việt Báo
Đừng bỏ lỡ
Xem thêm
Đọc nhiều
    Sports
    Vietnam cueist wins Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024

    THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

    Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

    Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

    Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

    Địa chỉ: 7 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

    Địa chỉ trụ sở: 61 Thợ nhuộm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

    Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

    Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

    Báo giá quảng cáo

    Báo giá bài PR

    Posting PR articles

    Advertisment Quotation

    POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO