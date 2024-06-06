Vietnam cueist wins Scottish Open Pool 9-ball Championship 2024

There was a time when the score was up to 8-4 and the US cueist was only two games away from the victory. However, Hoang was very calm and made many accurate moves to equalize the score at 8-8.

The excitement helped him win the two deciding games, thereby taking the throne at the Scottish Open 2024 with a final score of 10-8.

This was Hoang’s first international title, and also the first international title of a Vietnamese pool player under the World Nineball Tour (WNT) system.

Hoang received a prize money of 10,000 pounds for his championship. The victory will also be a great motivation for the Vietnamese cueist to participate in the UK Open Pool Championship 2024, which is scheduled to take place from May 7-12 in the UK.

