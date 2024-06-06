Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa, DKI platform

The overseas Vietnamese delegation in a group photo at the landmark of the Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 70 Vietnamese expatriates from 22 countries recently returned to their homeland and visited the Truong Sa (Spratly) and DKI platform, as part of a trip co-organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the High Command of the Vietnam People's Navy.From April 24 to 30, they went to the islands of Sinh Ton Dong, Len Dao, Da Dong, and Da Tay, the Truong Sa township, and the DKI/14 Phuc Tan platform, where they met residents, officers and soldiers; attended musical exchanges; and visited local schools, pagodas, and households.They also joined a commemoration for fallen soldiers who fell down defending the country’s sea and islands and a meeting and parade marking the 49th liberation anniversary of Truong Sa, and visited memorial areas dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs, offering incense and flowers.The delegation brought to Truong Sa close to 1.6 billion VND (about 66,666 USD) worth of donations and necessities.Joining such a trip for the second time, Cao Hong Vinh, a member of the Liaison Board for Vietnamese in Europe "For the sea and islands of Vietnam", expressed her delight at positive changes in the places, which she attributed to significant efforts of the Party, State, army, and people.According to Nguyen Manh Dong, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the organisation of visits by those delegations to Truong Sa and the platform have enabled them to witness achievements of the Party and State in protecting the national territorial sovereignty over its sea and island. The trips affirm the Party and State’s consistent policy of taking the overseas Vietnamese as an integral part of the country.Data from the committee shows that since 2012, 11 vessels have brought nearly 600 Vietnamese from more than 40 nations and territories worldwide to the Truong Sa and DKI. They have donated approximately 30 billion VND for the area, established related forums, clubs, and funds in many countries; and organised myriad symposiums and exhibitions to disseminate information on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty to their communities and international friends./.