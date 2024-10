Những đại học nào lọt top trường tốt nhất thế giới 2025?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to unite and amplify its collective voice in calling for an end to war and conflict, while seeking peaceful solutions based on respect for international law, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at an October 9 retreat session with leaders of member states and Timor-Leste, as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related summits in Vientiane, Laos.