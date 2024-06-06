Midfielder Do Hung Dung becomes captain of Vietnam National Football Team

As scheduled, the national team will encounter the Philippines on June 5 at My Dinh Stadium and in Iraq in the early morning of June 12 (Hanoi time) with the list of 27 football players and Coach Kim Sang-sik.

Midfielder Do Hung Dung was highly trusted for the position of the national team’s captain while defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh of Hanoi Police Club and striker Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong were nominated as vice captains.